End of the Road: 24 Famous Couples That Split In 2024

New year, new opportunities for love. Last year, we saw many famous couples decide not to bring their romance into 2025. From Cardi B and Offset, to Halle Bailey and DDG, these high-profile celebrity breakups captured public attention. Here's a look at some of the most notable splits in 2024:

1. Cardi B and Offset Source: Getty In late 2024, Cardi B officially filed for divorce from rapper Offset, requesting primary custody of their daughter Kulture and son Wave.

An insider claims, "They've grown apart. That's what drove her to this decision more than anything else." They added, "This is something she wants to do." Cardi is reportedly seeking primary custody of their two children. Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 after a whirlwind romance led them to the alter. The couple's on an off again relationship made headlines in 2020 when Cardi first filed for divorce. She eventually took the Set It Off rapper back after his grand gestures to win back her love.

2. Victoria Monét and John Gaines Source: Getty The Grammy-winning artist and fitness instructor announced their decision to split ten months ago in a joint social media statement. “To be the best versions of ourselves for our daughter,” the post partially stated, “We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart.”

3. Halle Bailey and DDG Source: Getty Just 10 months after Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child together, it looks like they’re going to be co-parenting their baby boy going forward. Reports began circulating in late 2024 that the once happy couple are going their separate ways. “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG said in an online post. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us.”

4. Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Source: Getty “Porsha Williams files for divorce” headlines first broke in February 2024, shortly after she and Simon celebrated 15 months of marriage. Shortly after Simon filed a federal lawsuit against Porsha for defamation about alleged “erectile dysfunction,” Porsha claimed that something else in the marriage didn’t quite hold up. An exclusive preview from Season 16 of RHOA played at the #NoFilter Panel during Bravo Fan Fest on Nov. 23, showing Porsha open up about the divorce. The new teaser revealed that she decided to split after only 15 months of marriage because she supposedly suspected Simon’s money was funny.

5. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Source: Getty After two years of marriage, J. Lo filed for divorce “pro per,” or “by herself and without an attorney,” in August of 2024.



People Magazine was told by an insider that Lopez “is heartbroken and tried really hard to make things work.”

6. Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Source: Getty In a joint Instagram message, the couple revealed their separation, writing, “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We made this choice in a cordial manner and with appreciation for the time we had together. We will continue to raise our two lovely daughters, whom God has blessed us with.”

7. Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Reese Source: Getty The celebrity judge and his wife split ways after almost four decades together. Linda Mathis filed for divorce from the “Judge Mathis” star irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents reviewed by The Times. However, recent posts hint that the pair are working things out. They are now trying to work things out.

8. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Source: Getty The couple called off their engagement and separated after three years of dating. They had worked together on the 2024 thriller movie Blink Twice.

9. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Source: Getty According to the Associated Press, in July 2024, a Los Angeles County judge dissolved Jason and Lisa’s marriage, completing their divorce. Before getting married in 2017, the couple had been together for 12 years.

10. Saweetie and YG Source: Getty Rappers Saweetie and YG announced their breakup in January 2024 after less than a year of dating. The pair described the breakup as mutual and amicable, and said they are better off as friends and want to focus on their careers.

11. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Source: Getty Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up in March 2024 after a nearly two-year relationship. While on the March 26 episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast, Larsa revealed that she recently spent time alone, giving her “clarity” about her situation with Marcus. “I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy,” she said. “And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

12. Tory Lanez and Raina Chassagne Source: Getty Per court documents obtained by Billboard, Chassagne filed for divorce from Tory Lanez — citing irreconcilable differences — for the split. She and the incarcerated artist tied the knot on June 25, 2023, prior to his sentencing, and she listed the date of their separation as June 1, 2024.

13. Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sharelle Rosado Source: Getty Rosado and Johnson announced their relationship to the world in November 2020, and in January 2022, they welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Serenity. The following year, the former wide receiver proposed with a 7.5-carat ring, and the two became engaged. Allegedly Rosado called the engagement off after going through his phone and seeing women.

14. Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani Source: Getty Chelsea Lazkani, a real estate agent from the Netflix show Selling Sunset, filed for divorce from her husband Jeff in March 2024 after nearly seven years of marriage. Jeff filed a response requesting possession of their Manhattan Beach home and accused Chelsea of being “physically violent” toward him. He also alleged that Chelsea had been mentally abusive and struck him in the face during an argument.

15. WNBA Star Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller Source: Radio One WNBA star Kelsey Plum and NFL tight end Darren Waller filed for divorce in April 2024, just weeks after their first wedding anniversary. In an online post, Plum said she was “devastated.” She also said that the divorce was “very public” and that it “felt like the rug got taken out from under me.”

16. Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Source: Getty After less than a year of dating, Bachelor best friends Justin and Susie broke up. Justin said on the Almost Famous podcast, “We still have a ton of love for each other. We get along well. We continue to communicate and speak.”

17. Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay Source: Getty Bryan and Rachel divorced after four years of marriage.

18. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Source: Getty Despite filing for divorce in August 2023, Britney and Sam apparently reached a settlement in May 2024. The ex-couple filed a Stipulated Judgment, leaving Sam with “essentially nothing,” according to TMZ.

19. Daddy Yankee and Miredsya Ginzalez Source: Getty According to E! News, the musician announced he and Miredsya Ginzalez were separating after 29 years of marriage, he filed multiple motions against his estranged wife, saying she had withdrawn a cumulative $100 million from company accounts without his authorization.

20. Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán Source: Getty The couple finalized their uncontested divorce on Oct. 11 after agreeing on the terms in mediation outside of court, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

21. Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott Source: Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are divorcing after nearly 18 years of marriage. Spelling filed for divorce on March 29, 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

22. Anderson .Paak and Jaylyn Chang Source: Getty Anderson filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He requested awarding his ex-wife spousal support and shared custody of their children. In early December, Mariah Carey was seen out and about with .Paak in Aspen, Colo. While neither performer addressed the nature of their outing, it seemed that the two were out on a date. Now, it looks like the two might be an official item, as they were spotted again in the snowy vacation town days after Christmas.

23. Milli Vanilli’s Fabrice Morvan and Kim Marlowe Source: Getty Marlowe filed paperwork to end her marriage to Morvan, 57, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.