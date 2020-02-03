CLOSE
G-Eazy Kissing On Megan Thee Stallion Has The Hot Boys And Hotties In Their Feelings

The Hotties and hopefuls don’t seem too pleased to be waking up Monday morning (Feb. 3) to a video of G-Eazy passionately kissing and sucking on the neck of Megan Thee Stallion. As a result, Black Twitter has reacted to the clip in a variety of ways while wondering if there’s something going on between the two rap stars.

The clip in question was shared by the @stelladesanta, which kicked off a Twitter thread of clips and images relating to Young Gerald and Hot Girl Meg while also connecting all this to G-Eazy’s ex, Halsey. The video came from G-Eazy’s Instagram Live and was thought to be taken in Miami during the Super Bowl LIV weekend festivities.

The thread continued with a screencap of Megan’s latest Instagram photo and the comments between her and G-Eazy. Then it continues with a video of Halsey at a concert, also in Miami, blasting a fan who apparently screamed out her ex-boyfriend’s name in the crowd with the singer threatening to throw that fan out.

Her former relationship with the Oakland rapper has been something of a sore spot and she took to Instagram to voice her displeasure at fans who have been sniping at her about her ex, prompting her to also frame the relationship as “abusive.”

Adding to the madness, a clip of G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion dancing to Halsey’s song “Closer” inside an unnamed club.

With the footage out there for the world to see, the Hotties don’t seem too thrilled at the prospect of Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy potentially being a couple. Again, it could all just be playful drunken hijinks but the Internet has assumed much without much evidence.

We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

