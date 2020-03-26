CLOSE
draya michele
Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In Skimpy Fit [PHOTOS]

Posted 16 hours ago

'PUMA x Balmain- created with Cara Delevingne' LA Launch Event

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


If the current coronavirus lockdown has taught us anything, it’s that some of the top Instagram models and celebrities are willing to slow down your browsers by showing off a bit more skin. Draya Michele, no stranger to nearly breaking the Internet with her stunning good looks, is back at it again with another series of posts that has Twitter asking for the OnlyFans link on the low.

In a series of videos, the beautiful media personality used the Stay At Home filter for her Instagram Stories feed to show off her toned curves in a blue Savage X Fenty number. With an outfit that was small enough to leave nothing to the imagination, Draya teased her 7.9 million followers as only she can while having a little fun.

On Twitter, the horny police will have to work overtime for this shift as Draya Michele’s name is trending currently. We’ve got the best of those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In Skimpy Fit [PHOTOS]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

