drake , The Beatles
Drake’s New Controversial Tattoo Has Beatles Fans Sending Slander His Way

Posted August 12, 2019

Uninterrupted Canada Launch

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


Drake is easily the most loved and the most hated rapper at the same damn time. The 6 God recently broke a record held by the Beatles, but the tattoo he got to honor the milestone is catching flack on the Internets.

Drizzy scored 35th charted song on the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10, putting him over the Beatles’ 34. So naturally, the Toronto rapper thought it was a good idea to get a tattoo that depicts him as the 5th Beatle.

The graphic is a play on the Fab 4’s classic Abbey Road album cover, and he’s in the front. Drake hasn’t even shared it himself, but social media waits for no one.

Clearly, Drizzy grossly underestimated how beloved the Beatles are. And if the ink was his way of paying respects, it didn’t come off that way to most everyone.

Heads on social media quickly got to slandering Drake—not like it ever takes much inspiration. Peep some of the best below.

