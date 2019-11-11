CLOSE
drake , Tyler The Creator
Drake Booed Off The Stage At Camp Flog Gnaw, Tyler the Creator Responds

Drake probably enjoys one of the bests careers as an entertainer and performer given the fact he seems to pack out crowds at will no matter where he is. However, things weren’t so smooth at this weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival as the Canadian superstar was booed off the stage.

As captured by Twitter user @lrroze89, Drizzy came out to the stage and did his best to get the crowd on his side but it didn’t work out in his favor one bit. In the video, Drake tells the crowd, “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?” in where he was met with resounding cheers of “No!” and the requisite boos.

This morning, Drake’s name landed at the top of the trending topics as a result and we’ve got some of those reactions below.

Since then, Tyler has responded:

