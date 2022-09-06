Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]

Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice. Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘Munch‘.

Soon as the OVO don heard her latest On The Radar freestyle, he slid in the rappers DM to big her up.

Following that was a random trip to Canada where rumors say Drake flew Ice Spice out. During the drill rapper’s trip to Canada, she was spotted at a concert enjoying herself beside the 6 God.

It is safe to say people are drooling over Ice Spice looks.

Check out photos of Drake’s rumored sneaky link below!

