RIP DMX: People Gather To Honor DMX At Memorial Service In Brooklyn

Posted April 24, 2021

Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Today (April 24), thousands are gathering in Brooklin in and around the Barclay’s Center to honor the late, great DMX. While the memorial service isn’t for the public, there is a pandemic so protocols are in place for attendees, but it isn’t stopping people from showing up and showing out.

While the memorial service is today, tomorrow will be the proper funeral aka “homegoing” for the Yonkers rapper. It will be held on Sunday at 2.30 pm EST and be covered live on BET and livestreamed on YouTube.

As for today, a procession of motorcycles that numbered at least in thousands rode out from the YO to BK to honor X.

Did we say people are showing out? Yeah.

DMX passed away on April 9, after the family removed him from life support. He had been hospitalized for weak after suffering a heart attack—any of other reasoning for now is speculation. Reportedly, X’s casket was in the big-wheeled monster truck.

Only close friends and family will be allowed into the Barclay’s Center. However, it will be livestreamed on X’s Youtube channel starting at 4pm, which you can watch below.

Rest in power DMX. Peep more imagery from X’s last ride below.

RIP DMX: People Gather To Honor DMX At Memorial Service In Brooklyn  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

