CLOSE
Dennis Graham , drake
HomeEntertainment News

Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claim Of Him Being Absent Dad False, Drizzy Says Otherwise

Posted 7 hours ago

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Although it appeared that Drake and his father were close, especially in recent times, Dennis Graham said that his son’s claims of him not being there when he was young were false. However, Drake has since fired back and said that his father was indeed absent in his life when he was young, causing quite a stir on social media.

After Graham sat down with Nick Cannon for the Power 106 show Close Conversations where he dropped a bombshell early on in the chat.

“I have always been with Drake and we talked. If not every day, every other day,” Graham told Cannon. “And we really got into a deep conservation about that. I said “‘Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’ And he goes ‘Dad, it sells records.’”

Drake took to his Instagram story to dispute Graham’s claims and it seemed to have a really big effect on him.

“Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with … every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,” Drake wrote.

On Twitter, the chatter regarding Dennis Graham saying Drake was lying about his father being absent for clout has been going strong since the news broke. We’ve got some of those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claim Of Him Being Absent Dad False, Drizzy Says Otherwise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 1 hour ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 2 hours ago
10.09.19
Rihanna
Rihanna On Why She Turned Down The Super…
 2 hours ago
10.09.19
15 items
Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claim Of Him Being…
 7 hours ago
10.09.19
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 8 hours ago
10.09.19
15 items2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 16 hours ago
10.09.19
All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party
JT Of City Girls Released From Prison, Drops…
 24 hours ago
10.08.19
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 1 day ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces Show At House Of Blues…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 1 day ago
10.08.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close