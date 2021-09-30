Daz Dillinger Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Was Creeping With Late Kriss Kross Rapper Chris Kelly When He Was A Teen

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought the news cycle was moving on from Jada Pinkett Smith, an explosive bombshell recently dropped ensures that her name will be ringing in these streets for a little bit longer. Daz Dillinger claims that Pinkett Smith allegedly had dealings with an underaged Chris Kelly of Kriss Kross fame.

According to a report from HotNewHipHop, Daz Dillinger chopped it up in a recent interview where he discussed a so-called entanglement between Pinkett Smith and Chris Kelly with their respective ages being 22 and 15.

“You think Jada Pinkett was entangling? She was entangling with Chris Kelly from motherf*cking Kriss Kross,” Daz is seen saying on the video. “Kriss Kross was in the room and [Kelly] was like, ‘Jada Pinkett is at the door but don’t leave! Take this weed, chill.’ We were like, ‘Damn, he gave us an ounce of weed! We gon’ kick it right here.’ Then he came back in and said, ‘Yeah, that was Jada Pinkett.’ I’m like, damn, that’s Jada Pinkett at a young age. 1993, around that way. She was entanglin’ then. Shout out to Jada.”

The timing of Daz’story comes as many believe that Will Smith and Pinkett Smith are undergoing strains on their union as a result of their unconventional approach to marriage. During a recent Red Table Talk episode celebrating her 50th birthday, Pinkett Smith stated that one of her bucket list items was to, quote, “learn how to love” but it was possibly taken out of context.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the Internet from speculating on the status of her and Smith’s relationship. Smith also shared some details in a recent GQ magazine interview that points to some of the chatter that has followed the celebrity couple over the past two decades. Kelly died in 2013 from a drug overdose at 34.

The reaction to Daz Dillinger’s quip about Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly dealing with a teenaged Chris Kelly has been what one could expect. We’ve got the reactions below.

