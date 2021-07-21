DaniLeigh’s Gender Reveal Arrives With Stunning Baby Bump Photoshoot PHOTOS]

danileigh
Posted July 21, 2021

2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


Singer DaniLeigh finally admitted she was pregnant last week after months of speculation. Her attempts at hiding her growing belly these past few months failed, but the long wait and anticipation has been well worth it.

Since the official announcement, she has given us all the pregnancy glow, vibes, and looks! Check out her most recent photos of her revealing the gender of her baby.

1. Danileigh Gender Reveal

Danileigh announces she is having a baby girl in Instagram post. 

2. Danileigh Pregnancy Announcement

Danileigh announces her pregnancy. The internet speculates in comments of who the father of the baby is.

3. Danileigh Maternity Photos

4. Danileigh Pregnancy Photos

5. Danileigh Celebrates at her baby shower

Danileigh dances at her baby shower celebrating.

