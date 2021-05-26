5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

‘Snowfall’ star Damson Idris has risen to social media heartthrob fame and he is well-aware of his newly reached sex symbol status. Move over Michael B. Jordan, the handsome and stylish actor is the new object of our affection and we can’t help but stalk his page from time to time to see what he’s wearing… or hopefully not wearing. And his last name isn’t only Idris, did we mention he’s also British?!
The chocolate hottie stays in designer bringing us lewks while we look. And we love a man who can dress! Whether it’s offering us wine in Louboutins (see below) or rocking a perfectly-tailored suit on the red carpet, Damson puts the dam in damnnn he’s fine.
Damson recently appeared on a digital exclusive cover for Native magazine wearing Bottega Veneta to kick off the spring. Since we’re feeling his style so much, we’re looking back at his flyest moments.
And he made headlines when he complimented London singer Rebecca Winter’s natural beauty. We stan a woke man. Swoons.
1. Louboutin King
We love a man who takes pride in his appearance. Even Idris’ shoe game is up to par with his impeccable style. But would you expect anything less? Here he is offering us wine in a pair of Louboutins.
2. Man With Melanin
We love chocolate especially when it’s on our men. Idris’ melanin was poppin’ in this orange sweatshirt and the clever caption makes it even better. We see what you did there…
3. Flowers Just Because
Who doesn’t love flowers just because? Damson looks dapper dressed in an eggplant white tux with black lapels.
4. Dressed In All-Black
Idris loves a good suit or tux and he doesn’t disappoint in this all-black number.
5. The Zaddy Lineup
A few days ago, all the social media zaddies — Michael B. Jordan, Damson Idris, Drake and Lebron James (depending on the day) — posed for a photo that got the Internet pregnant. Damson may be tucked away in this pic, but we can still see the swag. Check out his designer crewneck and kicks.