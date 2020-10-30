CLOSE
Ciara Channels Cardi B For Halloween [PHOTOS]

Posted October 30, 2020

It’s our favorite time of year. Halloween is the official kickoff off for the holiday season and the celebrities we love are are in the spooky spirit, even if this Halloween is a socially-distanced one.

Talk show host Tamron Hall came through with the glamorous Halloween slay, channeling Diana Ross with big hit and sparkly gowns. Ciara have us her best Cardi impression by recreating Cardi’s debut album cover.

We’ll be updating this gallery as more celebrity costumes come in!

1. Ciara Channels Cardi B

Ciara is bringing that Halloween costume heat early! The “Body Party” singer channeled Cardi B for Halloween and recreated the cover of Cardi’s platinum selling debut album “Invasion Of Privacy.” And she nailed it! Ci Ci dons Cardi’s checkered jacket, green finger waves and sexy pose. If that didn’t win you over, her son Future Jr. Comes through with the Offset costume!

2. Tamron Hall Is Diana Ross

Tamron Hall is bringing the glam this season giving us her best Diana Ross impression. The daytime talk show host appeared on her show, today, in full costume. Didn’t she nail it?! 

