CLOSE
Ciara , russell wilson
HomeRadio One Exclusives

PHOTOS: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Posted 18 hours ago

Celebrities Attend The Washington Wizards Vs New York Knicks Game - February 09, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby #3 together and Cee has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud! The couple has been spending some quality time together during quarantine and Russ had some nice words for his boo on Mother’s Day, “My dad used to always tell me, Son… marry someone as special as your Momma. Well Pops..I found the Perfect Match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world.. My Mom & @Ciara.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

While we for them to meet their little bundle of joy here are some pictures of Ciara showing off that baby bump!

 

Related: Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe Bryant &amp; Michael Jordan

Related: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

GO BACK TO RNB PHILLY HOMEPAGE

 

PHOTOS: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Us.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Vintage Seahawks Jersey Re-Purposed. 💚💙 #3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

The Fellas. 📸: @AWilly03

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

INSPIRED.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Timeless.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

My world. Grateful. ❤️

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

19.

20.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 11 hours ago
05.14.20
Blueface’s Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis Smashed Out Window…
 14 hours ago
05.14.20
New Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Meme Sums…
 15 hours ago
05.14.20
Did Young Buck File For Bankruptcy To Avoid…
 15 hours ago
05.14.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill To Donate 10 Million…
 16 hours ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 17 hours ago
05.14.20
Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For…
 18 hours ago
05.14.20
DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back…
 19 hours ago
05.14.20
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…
 20 hours ago
05.14.20
“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New…
 21 hours ago
05.14.20
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
8 items
When Karens Attack: Woman & Red Lobster Employee…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Wants To Battle Jay-Z…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’ To…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Boosie Badazz Brags About Buying Professional “Mouf Work”…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close