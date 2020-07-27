CLOSE
Chris Brown , usher
Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

As quarantine continues, Verzuz battles are still firing off keeping timelines entertained and in constant debate.

Twitter went into an uproar when Black Twitter brought up the R&B battle of the century: Usher versus Chris Brown.  It naturally divided the people to choose between the “Superstar” OG or the “Fine China” back-flipping artist.

Breezy spoke out making it loud and clear that he wanted no parts of the battle and was confident enough to say he could win a battle on features alone.

Twitter instantly started to debate about who is the GOAT of R&B going hit-for-hit between the two.

Here’s what socials said about being #TeamBreezy or stanning for Usher Raymond.

