CLOSE
celina powell , kaylin carcia , Tory Lanez
HomeEntertainment News

Meet Kaylin Garcia’s Alleged Fade Victim Celina Powell [Photos]

Posted 16 hours ago

Celina Powell

Source: Celina Powell / @celinaapowellxo


An alleged altercation between Kaylin Garcia and model Celina Powell also involved Tory Lanez, who was said to be at the scene of the Monday (May 4) incident. Powell says that Garcia handed out the beatdown but named Lanez in the police report, which naturally had folks talking online.

Some might remember Powell for saying Offset, Fetty Wap, and Waka Flocka got her pregnant. Snoop Dogg actually addressed Powell in a video styled like a television show called Clout Chasers. Powell has also been online bragging about getting money out of rappers and name dropping some of her alleged targets.

In this most recent incident, Powell claims Lanez confronted her and violently tried to confiscate her phone outside the Miami condo where he lives and Powell also says she too resides. During their alleged dustup, Garcia was said by Powell to have grabbed her by the neck and shoulder then thrown to the ground before she was able to get free. She then says Lanez, his bodyguard, and Garcia sped away from the scene.

View this post on Instagram

See you in court b*tch .

A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on

Powell has since posted a short of a video with a caption reading that she’ll be seeing Garcia in court, although it wasn’t said that nicely. It should be noted that Lanez is not a suspect in the assault matter. According to a TMZ report, Powell and Lanez have had online beef in the past with Powell allegedly posting his number online and hurling insults at him on Instagram Live among other antics. According to the outlet, this was the first time the pair met face to face.

Oh well.

Check out some snaps of Celina Powell below. Hopefully, this gets settled the right way and the full truth comes out sooner than later.

Photo: Getty

Meet Kaylin Garcia’s Alleged Fade Victim Celina Powell [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

No extensions ALL natural .

A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

His personal porn star 🎬

A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Brows by my baby @ddsweets @browsbyddsweets

A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

New video out nowww . Link in bio 😬😬😬

A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

I hate clothes :(

A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I needed to hate you to love me . ❤️

A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Taco Tuesday…
 2 hours ago
05.05.20
Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In…
 3 hours ago
05.05.20
Family Dollar Security Guard Shot Dead After Telling…
 3 hours ago
05.05.20
10 items
Meet Kaylin Garcia’s Alleged Fade Victim Celina Powell…
 16 hours ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 21 hours ago
05.04.20
NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At Airbnb In L.A.
 22 hours ago
05.04.20
50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Battle Request,…
 24 hours ago
05.04.20
Atlanta Shoppers Disregard Social Distancing To Buy Latest…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
6 items
All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
This Game Of Jumanji Is Outta Control: Murder…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
7 items
Thank Deloris Jordan For Air Jordans
 1 day ago
05.04.20
Jordan Peele & JJ Abrams Link Up To…
 1 day ago
05.04.20
DJ Khaled Freezes Up After Model Attempts To…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Ari Lennox Talks Lacking Individuality In Music: “I…
 2 days ago
05.03.20
#CRWN A Conversation With Elliott Wilson And Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tribute To Her Mother,…
 2 days ago
05.03.20
20 items
Thick In The Head Twitter Pits Wale Against…
 3 days ago
05.04.20
Photos
Close