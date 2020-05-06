CLOSE
Cinco de Mayo
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Celebs Do Cinco De Mayo 2020 Quarantine Style [PHOTOS]

Posted 8 hours ago

Watermelon Margarita Recipe

Source: tammileetips.com / http://www.tammileetips.com


Taco Tuesday & Cinco De Mayo on the same day this year?! This couldn’t get any better right? Well, we are all still in the middle of an epidemic and cannot go outside. That did not stop your favorite celebrity to make there favorite type of taco (preferably hardshell) & a nice margarita!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Before you even ask, of course, Lebron James gave us his Taco Tuesday shout it was only right.

LeBron James

Source: Nike / NIkeHere are some of our favorite celebrity Cinco De Mayo moments of 2020 (Quarantine edition)

 

Related: Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos

Related: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Related: LeBron James &amp; Allen Iverson On The Passing of Kobe Bryant

Celebs Do Cinco De Mayo 2020 Quarantine Style [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

What Day Is It????? #TacoTuesday @kingjames

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

It’s TACO TUESDAYYYYY!!!!!! @migos 💃🏾

A post shared by CITY GIRL🌃 (@thegirljt) on

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Sasha And Malia Obama Show Off Their Grown-Up…
 2 hours ago
05.06.20
“Success Cost Me My First Born” 50 Cent…
 6 hours ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 24 hours ago
05.05.20
11 items
Werk! Meet The Sistas That Slayed The #MetGalaChallenge
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Rick Ross Asks Court To Throw Out Pregnant…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
11 items
Welcome To 31! Chris Brown Then And Now…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Taco Tuesday…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Family Dollar Security Guard Shot Dead After Telling…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
10 items
Meet Kaylin Garcia’s Alleged Fade Victim Celina Powell…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At Airbnb In L.A.
 2 days ago
05.04.20
50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Battle Request,…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Atlanta Shoppers Disregard Social Distancing To Buy Latest…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
6 items
All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Photos
Close