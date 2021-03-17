Candace owens , cardi b
Cardi B Thanks Candace Owens For Free "WAP" Press

Posted 4 hours ago

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83


Shaun King wasn’t the only person getting dragged on Twitter on Tuesday (Mar.17). Cardi B decided to check her favorite hater Candace Owens too.

Yesterday, coonservative pundit and right-wing author got the attention she wanted from the Bronx rapper after she decided to give her unwanted two cents about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Awards performance of their hit single “WAP.”

The two artists managed to tone down the song for Grammy viewers, but that didn’t stop groups from saying that they were “glorifying prostitution” and people like Candace Owens for criticizing it. During a segment on Tucker Carlson’s problematic show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Owens claimed that she was “terrified” the performance was leading to the  “weakening of American society” and the “end of an empire.”

Instead of just flaming Owens, which she would have every right to do, Cardi B instead thanked Owens for all of the free press she was giving the song writing in a tweet, “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.”

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, further thanked Owens for giving her performance more airtime, giving her numbers a push, and contributing to YouTube views.

Owens, of course, reacted and responded to Cardi B’s tweets, saying, “You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman.”

Whatever.

Cardi B is no stranger to conservative hate. The “Bodak Yellow” crafter has had to clap back at haters since “WAP” was first released, with critics labeling the song vulgar, degrading, antifeminist while not keeping the same energy with male music artists. In one final parting shot to Owens, Cardi B accurately tweeted “Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism or bad government?”

While Cardi B did have time for Owens, she didn’t waste too much energy on her, and that’s fine because Twitter definitely didn’t hesitate to clown their favorite edgeless punching bag. You can see all of those reactions in the gallery below.

