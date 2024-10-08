Listen Live
20-Year Rewind: A Look Back The Biggest Box Office Hits From October 2004

Published on October 8, 2024

Saw Character

Source: General / Getty

It hardly seems like two decades ago when the world was first introduced to Jigsaw and the Saw universe. The gory horror flick was a surprise hit upon its release, and paved the way for a lasting franchise that upped the intensity and body count as it continued to rake in dough for studio execs.
RELATED:Slay Halloween In These 10 Fashionable Costumes RELATED: Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners In 2024 From Top To Bottom October 2004's film release schedule featured big screen outings for families, horror fanatics and folks in search of more grounded dramas that put character development above screams and flair.

Scroll below and check out the list of October 2004’s biggest films, their trailers and the huge box office haul they took home.

1. Saw

Release Date: October 29

Gross: $18,276,468

Synopsis: With a dead body lying between them, two men wake up in the secure lair of a serial killer who’s been nicknamed “Jigsaw”. The men must follow various rules and objectives if they wish to survive and win the deadly game set for them.

2. Ray

Release Date: October 29

Gross: $20,039,730

Synopsis: The story of the life and career of the legendary rhythm and blues musician Ray Charles, from his humble beginnings in the South, where he went blind at age seven, to his meteoric rise to stardom during the 1950s and 1960s. 

3. Team America: World Police

Release Date: October 15

Gross: $27,245,193

Synopsis: Popular Broadway actor Gary Johnston is recruited by the elite counter-terrorism organization Team America: World Police. As the world begins to crumble around him, he must battle with terrorists, celebrities and falling in love.

4. Taxi

Release Date: October 16

Gross: $36,611,066

Synopsis: What begins as a wild ride to the scene of the crime gets even wilder as Washburn and Belle become unexpected allies while following the trail of a team of beautiful but reckless female bank robbers. 

5. Shall We Dance?

Release Date: October 15

Gross: $57,890,460

Synopsis: For longer than he can remember, John Clark (Richard Gere) has led a dull existence. Even with a successful career, charming wife and loving family, he still feels something is missing. One night on his evening commute, he notices a beautiful woman staring through the window of a dance studio. Haunted by her gaze, John impulsively jumps off the train, signs up for dance lessons and his whole life begins to change. 

6. The Forgotten

Release Date: Sep 24

Gross: $67,133,509

Synopsis: Nine-year-old Sam Paretta is dead, killed in a plane crash. Even though it’s been fourteen months since the accident, his mother Telly (Julianne Moore, “Far From Heaven”), still grieves over the loss. But suddenly, her husband (Anthony Edwards, “ER”) swears they never had a child and her psychiatrist (Gary Sinise, “C.S.I.: NY”) insists she’s delusional. But worst of all, there is absolutely noevidence to prove Sam ever existed. Haunted by the memories of her son, Telly’s search for the truth propels her into a dark mind-shattering conspiracy of unearthly terror

7. Friday Night Lights

Release Date: October 8

Gross: $61,255,921

Synopsis: Gary Gaines, the coach of a local football team in small-town Odessa, Texas, propels his squad to the state championships. But the path to glory is paved with racial and economic strife, and the coach must help his players navigate through the maze so they can play like winners. 

8. Ladder 49

Release Date: October 1

Gross: $61,255,921

Synopsis: After saving the life of one of the civilians inside, firefighter Jack Morrison (Joaquin Phoenix) finds himself trapped in a burning warehouse with a broken leg. As his friend and mentor, Deputy Chief Mike Kennedy (John Travolta), tries to negotiate a rescue from without, Jack flashes back to various events in his life: the first, awkward days on the force, meeting the woman (Jacinda Barrett) who would become his wife and saving a small girl from a burning building. 

9. The Grudge

Release Date: October 22

Gross: $110,359,362

Synopsis: An American nurse living and working in Tokyo is exposed to a mysterious supernatural curse, one that locks a person in a powerful rage before claiming their life and spreading to another victim. 

10. Shark Tale

Release Date: October 1

Gross: $160,861,908

Synopsis: When a son of a gangster shark boss is accidentally killed while on the hunt, his would-be prey and his vegetarian brother decide to use the incident to their own advantage. 

