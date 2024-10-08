20-Year Rewind: A Look Back The Biggest Box Office Hits From October 2004

1. Saw Release Date: October 29 Gross: $18,276,468 Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Synopsis: With a dead body lying between them, two men wake up in the secure lair of a serial killer who’s been nicknamed “Jigsaw”. The men must follow various rules and objectives if they wish to survive and win the deadly game set for them.

2. Ray Release Date: October 29 Gross: $20,039,730 Synopsis: The story of the life and career of the legendary rhythm and blues musician Ray Charles, from his humble beginnings in the South, where he went blind at age seven, to his meteoric rise to stardom during the 1950s and 1960s.

3. Team America: World Police Release Date: October 15 Gross: $27,245,193 Synopsis: Popular Broadway actor Gary Johnston is recruited by the elite counter-terrorism organization Team America: World Police. As the world begins to crumble around him, he must battle with terrorists, celebrities and falling in love.

4. Taxi Release Date: October 16 Gross: $36,611,066 Synopsis: What begins as a wild ride to the scene of the crime gets even wilder as Washburn and Belle become unexpected allies while following the trail of a team of beautiful but reckless female bank robbers.

5. Shall We Dance? Release Date: October 15 Gross: $57,890,460 Synopsis: For longer than he can remember, John Clark (Richard Gere) has led a dull existence. Even with a successful career, charming wife and loving family, he still feels something is missing. One night on his evening commute, he notices a beautiful woman staring through the window of a dance studio. Haunted by her gaze, John impulsively jumps off the train, signs up for dance lessons and his whole life begins to change.

6. The Forgotten Release Date: Sep 24 Gross: $67,133,509 Synopsis: Nine-year-old Sam Paretta is dead, killed in a plane crash. Even though it’s been fourteen months since the accident, his mother Telly (Julianne Moore, “Far From Heaven”), still grieves over the loss. But suddenly, her husband (Anthony Edwards, “ER”) swears they never had a child and her psychiatrist (Gary Sinise, “C.S.I.: NY”) insists she’s delusional. But worst of all, there is absolutely noevidence to prove Sam ever existed. Haunted by the memories of her son, Telly’s search for the truth propels her into a dark mind-shattering conspiracy of unearthly terror

7. Friday Night Lights Release Date: October 8 Gross: $61,255,921 Synopsis: Gary Gaines, the coach of a local football team in small-town Odessa, Texas, propels his squad to the state championships. But the path to glory is paved with racial and economic strife, and the coach must help his players navigate through the maze so they can play like winners.

8. Ladder 49 Release Date: October 1 Gross: $61,255,921 Synopsis: After saving the life of one of the civilians inside, firefighter Jack Morrison (Joaquin Phoenix) finds himself trapped in a burning warehouse with a broken leg. As his friend and mentor, Deputy Chief Mike Kennedy (John Travolta), tries to negotiate a rescue from without, Jack flashes back to various events in his life: the first, awkward days on the force, meeting the woman (Jacinda Barrett) who would become his wife and saving a small girl from a burning building.

9. The Grudge Release Date: October 22 Gross: $110,359,362 Synopsis: An American nurse living and working in Tokyo is exposed to a mysterious supernatural curse, one that locks a person in a powerful rage before claiming their life and spreading to another victim.