Style & Fashion

10 Halloween Fashion Costumes To Shop This Year

Slay Halloween In These 10 Fashionable Costumes

Published on October 7, 2024

Own Halloween In These 10 Fashion-Forward Costumes

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Halloween is one of the few times of the year when you can dress however you want and call it fashion. This holiday allows stylistas to push boundaries and explore different fashion genres while keeping it posh. Whether we choose to be the customary sexy nurse, sassy policewoman, or seductive heroin, we do so with a flair that not only honors the freaky holiday but also channels our inner child who still loves a good dress-up session.
DON’T MISS: The Best Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes We are always excited for this time of year because we get to witness just how dedicated our peers and favorite celebrities are to this holiday. Some of our most-liked Halloween costumes of the past come from our beloved stars, and we love it when they use their bountiful resources to go all out for Spooky day. Celebs like Sherri Shepard, Lori Harvey, and Karrueche Tran have given us life by channeling their best Beyoncé looks for the holiday, and we can’t wait to see how creative they will get this year. 
In 2022, Harvey wowed her followers by paying homage to Bey’s 2005 mega-hit “Check on It.” The influencer not only nailed the looks but also the Houston natives’ dance moves.
Inspired by Bey’s Renaissance era, Tran shut down the internet in an otherworldly costume as the ultimate (next to Bey) Alien Superstar.

10 Fashionable Halloween Costumes to Rock This Year

While some of us can’t pull off the perfect Mrs. Knowles-Carter costume like our dearest celebs, we can still own this day with incredible looks. Popular Halloween costumes of the past, like the alluring Catwoman or the sassy, spellbinding witch, are still in the running for this year’s holiday. However, new digs like the sweet country girl and the millennial fashionista are set to take center stage at a Halloween party near you. Jump in below for ideas to slay Halloween 2024 like nobody’s business!
MUST SEE: Keke Palmer Celebrates Halloween With Her Son In Coordinated Costumes

1. Cute Cowgirl

Cute Cowgirl
Source: Courtesy of Windsor

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album ignited the inner cowgirl in all of us. So, keep the trend going and take it up a notch for Halloween in a country-girl getup that oozes “Texas Hold ‘Em” swag.

2. The Wicked Witch

The Wicked Witch
Source: Courtesy of Windsor

The witch costume will forever be a Halloween slay. This year, let’s turn the ever-popular costume up with a sexy little black dress that can’t be denied. Add a sassy heel to the mix, and Halloween won’t know what hit it. 

3. Justice Warrior

Justice Warrior
Source: Courtesy of Windsor

With the country on the brink of electing its first-ever woman president, now is the perfect time to represent the nation. Show your pride and your banging body in this patriotic costume. 

4. Dare Devil

Dare Devil
Source: Courtesy of Windsor

You can never go wrong with a sexy red dress! This easy costume is an ideal look for Halloween. It’s party-ready and can be worn for other occasions as well. 

5. Evil Doll

Evil Doll
Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova

Keep it sexy and scary on Spooky day with this adorable costume. Evil never looked so hot!

6. Cat Woman

Cat Woman
Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova

Cat Woman never gets old. It’s the go-to costume for Halloween, and it will always eat it! Throw on some black heels or sneakers with this look and party the night away!

7. Prissy Puppy

Prissy Puppy
Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova

There’s a new puppy costume in town, and it looks nothing like the fluffy one we are used to. Own the Halloween party in this seductive set and wear the bodysuit again with a different look – a win-win situation!

8. Mrs. Officer

Mrs. Officer
Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova

This costume will make them all break the law just to be arrested by the baddie who wears it. Keep ’em in check at the Halloween party by slaying in this lawful look. 

9. Naughty Cheerleader

Naughty Cheerleader
Source: Courtesy of Dolls Kill

Pleated skirts are in this fall, so bring the trend to Halloween with a cheerleading uniform. It’s a cute and comfortable way to celebrate the holiday!

10. The Millennial Queen

The Millennial Queen
Source: Courtesy of Dolls Kill

Take it back to the early aughts in this vintage costume. The 2000s was a stylish time for the books, and this Halloween look adequately captures the fun era.

Slay Halloween In These 10 Fashionable Costumes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

