Slay Halloween In These 10 Fashionable Costumes

DON’T MISS: The Best Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes We are always excited for this time of year because we get to witness just how dedicated our peers and favorite celebrities are to this holiday. Some of our most-liked Halloween costumes of the past come from our beloved stars, and we love it when they use their bountiful resources to go all out for Spooky day. Celebs like , Lori Harvey , and Karrueche Tran have given us life by channeling their best Beyoncé looks for the holiday, and we can’t wait to see how creative they will get this year. In 2022, Harvey wowed her followers by paying homage to Bey’s 2005 mega-hit “Check on It.” The influencer not only nailed the looks but also the Houston natives’ dance moves. Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Inspired by Bey’s Renaissance era, Tran shut down the internet in an otherworldly costume as the ultimate (next to Bey) Alien Superstar. 10 Fashionable Halloween Costumes to Rock This Year While some of us can’t pull off the perfect Mrs. Knowles-Carter costume like our dearest celebs, we can still own this day with incredible looks. Popular Halloween costumes of the past, like the alluring Catwoman or the sassy, spellbinding witch, are still in the running for this year’s holiday. However, new digs like the sweet country girl and the millennial fashionista are set to take center stage at a Halloween party near you. Jump in below for ideas to slay Halloween 2024 like nobody’s business! MUST SEE: Keke Palmer Celebrates Halloween With Her Son In Coordinated Costumes Halloween is one of the few times of the year when you can dress however you want and call it fashion. This holiday allows stylistas to push boundaries and explore different fashion genres while keeping it posh. Whether we choose to be the customary sexy nurse, sassy policewoman, or seductive heroin, we do so with a flair that not only honors the freaky holiday but also channels our inner child who still loves a good dress-up session.We are always excited for this time of year because we get to witness just how dedicated our peers and favorite celebrities are to this holiday. Some of our most-liked Halloween costumes of the past come from our beloved stars, and we love it when they use their bountiful resources to go all out for Spooky day. Celebs like Sherri Shepard In 2022, Harvey wowed her followers by paying homage to Bey’s 2005 mega-hit “Check on It.” The influencer not only nailed the looks but also the Houston natives’ dance moves.

1. Cute Cowgirl Source: Courtesy of Windsor Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album ignited the inner cowgirl in all of us. So, keep the trend going and take it up a notch for Halloween in a country-girl getup that oozes “Texas Hold ‘Em” swag.

2. The Wicked Witch Source: Courtesy of Windsor The witch costume will forever be a Halloween slay. This year, let’s turn the ever-popular costume up with a sexy little black dress that can’t be denied. Add a sassy heel to the mix, and Halloween won’t know what hit it.

3. Justice Warrior Source: Courtesy of Windsor With the country on the brink of electing its first-ever woman president, now is the perfect time to represent the nation. Show your pride and your banging body in this patriotic costume.

4. Dare Devil Source: Courtesy of Windsor You can never go wrong with a sexy red dress! This easy costume is an ideal look for Halloween. It’s party-ready and can be worn for other occasions as well.

5. Evil Doll Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova Keep it sexy and scary on Spooky day with this adorable costume. Evil never looked so hot!

6. Cat Woman Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova Cat Woman never gets old. It’s the go-to costume for Halloween, and it will always eat it! Throw on some black heels or sneakers with this look and party the night away!

7. Prissy Puppy Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova There’s a new puppy costume in town, and it looks nothing like the fluffy one we are used to. Own the Halloween party in this seductive set and wear the bodysuit again with a different look – a win-win situation!

8. Mrs. Officer Source: Courtesy of Fashion Nova This costume will make them all break the law just to be arrested by the baddie who wears it. Keep ’em in check at the Halloween party by slaying in this lawful look.

9. Naughty Cheerleader Source: Courtesy of Dolls Kill Pleated skirts are in this fall, so bring the trend to Halloween with a cheerleading uniform. It’s a cute and comfortable way to celebrate the holiday!