Boosie
Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Rant

Posted 18 hours ago

Boosie Badazz is having himself a struggle-filled week, this after he added his unasked opinion about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade, and the decision she’s making for her life. The Louisiana rapper claims that a manager of a Planet Fitness turned him away due to those comments and Twitter is frying Lil Boosie.

Taking to Instagram, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper can be heard in a video from a smartphone expressing his disdain with the gym chain, stating that Planet Fitness is racist and folks shouldn’t support the business.

“Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist, they haters. They just put me out Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade son,” Boosie said while inside his vehicle taping the video. “And they said I said in a video one of they employees was f*ggots or some sh*t.”

In the Instagram caption, Boosie added, “MANAGER WHO WAS GAY REFUSED TO LET ME N PLANET FITNESS BECAUSE OF MY PAST ACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT GENDER ETC.”

As it stands, Planet Fitness began trending on Twitter and fans have been roasting Boosie since the post went up. Of course, the rapper has folks who stand with him regarding his transphobic comments but mostly, it’s just folks largely frying him for his comments and the fact he works out at the affordable fitness center.

Boosie joins fellow rapper Young Thug in offering comments about young Zaya Wade’s personal life decision that they were not asked for. We’ve been scouring Twitter for the best replies to this current video posting and we’ve got them all listed below.

Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Rant

