Blown Leads & Disappointment: NFL Championship Weekend Ends With Detroit Lions & Baltimore Ravens Losses, Social Media Erupts

NFL fans were robbed.

Well, if you let social media tell it, that’s what happened, given the results of this weekend’s NFC and AFC championship games that saw the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens defeated.

First was the AFC championship between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Aside from the constant reminder that Taylor Swift was in the building cheering on Travis Kelce, we were reminded of just how great Patrick Mahomes is when it comes to the NFL postseason.

The Baltimore Raven finished the season with a 13-4 record, the best in the league, giving fans hopes that Lamar Jackson would finally make it out of conference finals. But despite his ability to scramble out of the pocket and still make accurate throws, it wasn’t enough to take down the 11-6 Chiefs.

The Chiefs won the toss, and after deferring to the Ravens, who opened up with a three-and-out, Mahomes responded by scoring on the first two drives.

From there, the Ravens never seemed to recover and made costly mistakes, including a play where Jackson caught his own pass after it was tipped by a Chiefs safety and continued on to eke out a 13-yard gain.

The Chiefs went on to win 17-10, as Mahomes makes his fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

The second shocking game came right after with the Detroit Lions took on the San Francisco 49ers.

It appeared to be a blowout at halftime, with the Lions up 24-7, but if you decided to turn the channel before the third quarter, you missed out on one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. The 49ers commenced to scoring 17 points in the third, including Brandon Aiyuk’s catch after it bounced off of a defender’s helmet to set up his own touchdown in the next play. It set up the first of five consecutive scoring plays orchestrated by quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Lions scored once more with less than a minute to play but could not recover the onside kick, sealing the 34-21 game and sending the 49ers to the Super Bowl for a repeat of Super Bowl LIV.

See how social media is reacting to the losses and wins of the 2024 Championship weekend below.

Blown Leads & Disappointment: NFL Championship Weekend Ends With Detroit Lions & Baltimore Ravens Losses, Social Media Erupts was originally published on cassiuslife.com