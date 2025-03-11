Listen Live
Entertainment

Black Heritage Day 2025: Our Favorite Rodeo Moments [Pics & Video]

Published on March 11, 2025

Black Heritage Day Our Favorite Moments

Source: J Bachelor / Radio One

On Friday (March 7) Black Heritage Day returned to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. You know Radio ONE was on hand for all the fun, food, festivities and fly outfits … and y’all represented H-Town very well.
RELATED: Slim Thug Talks New Album, Being His Own Boss & Houston’s Next Rap Stars RELATED: [WATCH] Bow Wow Performs “Let Me Hold You” On The 20th Anniversary We were posted up at the Radio ONE cowboy shack outside the big stadium as our on-air personalities connected with listeners and roamed the rodeo grounds. Check out Keisha Nicole, Kandi Eastman and J-Mac making their grand entrance via a horse-drawn carriage.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, Incognito of Posted on the Corner headed over to Trill Town, Bun B‘s food and fun play land on the rodeo grounds, to find out who really knew their Texas Hip-Hop. Check out the clip below.
Just before the sun went down, our very own DJ Yams and DJ Tae Boogie started an impromptu block party right outside NRG Stadium. Hey, we play the music, and the folks show up.. but we didn’t expect organized line dances that went all the way into nightfall.
Speaking of NRG Stadium, inside the venue that night, Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza was set to take place with a lineup that included Don Toliver, Coco Jones, Keith Sweat, Jagged Edge, Yolanda Adams and Ludacris. They all performed and did their thing.. but what we have to mention are the surprise guests who also performed.
Tommy Richman of “Million Dollar Fame” popped up and did his hit record, and the legendary Chicago group Do or Die was also in the building and gave fans a trip down memory lane with a few of their classics. Backstage, we captured footage of the acts connecting with local H-Town legends.
Later in the evening T.I. appeared and gave the crowd a taste of some of his biggest hits.
Following the show, scores of fans headed back to Trill Town for the unofficial after party.
Scroll below for more highlights of Black Heritage Day 2025.

1. Do Or Die "Po Pimp"

2. TI Salutes H-Town and Bun

3. Forever In Our Hearts

4. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

5. Don Toliver and Johnny Dang

Don Toliver and Johnny Dang
Source: Radio One

6. Ludacris "All I Do is Win"

7. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

8. Bun B "Get Throwed"

9. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

10. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

11. Talameshia

Talameshia
Source: Radio One

12. Don Toliver "After Party"

13. Box Crew

Box Crew
Source: Radio One

14. Jagged Edge

Jagged Edge
Source: Radio One

15. Lil Keke

Lil Keke
Source: Radio One

16. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

17. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

18. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio ONERadio ONE

19. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

20. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

21. DJ J-Que and DJ Infamous

DJ J-Que and DJ Infamous
Source: Radio One

22. Kandi Eastman

Kandi Eastman
Source: Radio One

23. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

24. Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day
Source: Radio One

25. Ocean of Soul

Ocean of Soul
Source: Radio One

26. Live Performance Day Stage

Live Performance Day Stage
Source: HLSR

27. Live Performance Day Stage

Live Performance Day Stage
Source: HLSR

28. Live Performance Day Stage

Live Performance Day Stage
Source: HLSR

29. Live Performance Day Stage

Live Performance Day Stage
Source: HLSR

30. Ludacris

Ludacris
Source: HLSR

31. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams
Source: HLSR

32. Keith Sweat

Keith Sweat
Source: HLSR

33. Don Toliver

Don Toliver
Source: HLSR

34. T.I.

T.I.
Source: HLSR

35. Bun B

Bun B
Source: HLSR

36. Coco Jones

Coco Jones
Source: HLSR

37. Bun B

Bun B
Source: David Settle

38. Ludacris

Ludacris
Source: David Settle

39. Ludacris

Ludacris
Source: David Settle

40. Ludacris and Bun B

Ludacris and Bun B
Source: David Settle

41. T.I.

T.I.
Source: David Settle

42. In Remembrance of Sylvester Turner and Sheila Jackson Lee

In Remembrance of Sylvester Turner and Sheila Jackson Lee
Source: David Settle

43. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams
Source: David Settle

44. Jagged Edge

Jagged Edge
Source: David Settle

45. Keith Sweat

Keith Sweat
Source: David Settle

46. Johnny Dang

Johnny Dang
Source: David Settle

47. Bun B

Bun B
Source: David Settle

48. Coco Jones

Coco Jones
Source: David Settle

49. Coco Jones

Coco Jones
Source: David Settle

50. Jagged Edge

Jagged Edge
Source: David Settle

51. Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman
Source: David Settle

52. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

53. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

54. Jagged Edge

55. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

56. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

57. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

58. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

59. Keith Sweat performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

60. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

61. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

62. Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby” at Rodeo Houston

63. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

64. All the good stuff

65. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

66. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

67. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

68. Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston
Source: Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev

69. New Rodeo Treats

More from 97.9 The Box

