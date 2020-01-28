We all know we code-switch from one social media platform to the other, putting our best foot or cleavage forward depending. But now thanks to iconic country singer Dolly Parton, this concept has been forever memorialized thanks to her news meme.

Enter the #DollyPartonChallenge.

Last week, the 74-year-old posted this on Instagram and started a hilarious movement:

Of course, some of our favorite Black female celebrities including Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, and Halle Berry joined in. Take a look!

These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com