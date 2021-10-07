HomeStyle & Fashion

Beyonce, Regina King & Sabrina Elba Stun At ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Beyonce. Jay Z. Regina King. Idris Elba. Black Hollywood was in the building for the London Film Festival premiere of “The Harder They Fall.” The star studded evening was a precursor to the film that boasts the ensemble cast of Elba, King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beats and LaKeith Stanfield.

Beyonce stunned in a strapless black velvet gown by Valdrin Sahiti and sleek black hater blockers a.k.a shades. The Queen came out to support her husband Jay Z, who is a producer on the highly anticipated film that has garnered Oscar buzz. Jay looked equally dapper in a black suit and satin bow tie.

The Black western, that hits theaters on October 22 and Netflix on November 3, has been dubbed “a vicious and unapologetic action western” by Deadline.

Regina King dazzled in green sequin gown with major thigh action that accentuated her long legs in brown platform heels. Sabrina Dhowre Elba wore a white Alberta Ferretti dress.

Keep scrolling to see the fashion hitters at the opening.

1. Regina King

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Regina King attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

2. Regina King

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Regina King attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

3. Sabrina Dhowre Elba

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

4. Jay Z

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

5. Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

6. Isan Elba

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Isan Elba attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

7. Kid Cudi

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Kid Cudi attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

8. Rege-Jean Page

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source:Getty
Rege-Jean Page attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. 

