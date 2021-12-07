Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Since launching last year and giving us the ultimate pandemic distraction next to DJ D-Nice’s virtual sets for Club Quarantine, VERZUZ has since become the perfect mashup of live friendly competition between some of our favorite music icons.

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.

Both women have been suggested for matchups in the past, but usually against other divas like Toni Braxton and more often than most Mary J. Blige. The two music icons got finally put together following a recent interview with L.A. Reid for a holiday episode of The Real. While answering a handful of questions, the topic got to who he’d pick in his dream VERZUZ matchup, which he enthusiastically responded by saying, “It’s Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé!” He further made his argument by adding, “Bey’s the queen, right? We know Bey is the queen. But sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas.”

MiMi and Bey definitely have a few similarities in their careers that makes this a plausible battle. Both have amassed a handful of chart-topping singles and albums, were both Billboard’s top female artist of the decade — Mariah in the ’90s and Beyoncé for the 2000s — and equally have global fanbases that wouldn’t think twice about supporting their respective queens.

Take a look below at what many people on social media had to say about the idea of a VERZUZ battle between Beyoncé & Mariah Carey, and let us know what you think as well:

