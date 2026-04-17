Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

22 Times Bernice Burgos Proved She's Aging Like Fine Wine

CASSIUS Gems: 22 Times Bernice Burgos Proved She’s Aging Like Fine Wine

Published on April 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Big Game Weekend Miami
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

With 7 million followers on Instagram alone, Bernice Burgos has left fans drooling for years. 

The model, who turns 46 today, has been featured in several music videos for artists like J. Cole and Rick Ross.

At one point, she was also rumored to be in a relationship with Drake. And while she says they’re no longer romantically linked, the New York native confirms they’re still on good terms.

“Drake, I’m going to tell you something about Drake. He’s the sweetest person ever,” she said during a 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club. “He’s always been good to me, and I’ve always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married. He’s surely going to invite me. Why not? I’m cool.”

Rappers and athletes alike have long crushed on Burgos, as she was most recently rumored to be boo’d up with Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown though the alleged couple was criticized for a 17-year age difference.

But aside from her personal life, she is also dominating things on the professional front. She uses her millions of followers across social media with a lucrative partnership with the polarizing fashion brand Fashion Nova and even has her own fashion imprint called Bald & Beautiful, which has hundreds of thousands of followers where she sells outerwear and sleepwear.

She’s consistently modeling those new looks on social media, too, with plenty of thirst traps sprinkled in.

So in honor of her 43rd birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

1. mirror pose

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTac6L5proJ

2. looking back

3. its the eyes

4.

5.

6.

7. made you look

8. beach days

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaV78q6uYhi

9. little black dress

10. sun’s out

11.

13. look at the material

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdeGQ1rJIEJ

14. sporty

15. poolside

16. brown on brown

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

CASSIUS Gems: 22 Times Bernice Burgos Proved She’s Aging Like Fine Wine was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration

Video Footage Shows Ice Spice Throwing Hands With Fan Who Slapped Her

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks In Las Vegas

New York Native Donald Trump Clowned After Claiming He's Never Heard of "Corner Stores" Before

Hip-Hop Wired
WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame Featuring Metro Boomin

Sneako Catches Fade On NYC Sidewalk, Web Rejoices

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CINEMA-FILM-CONVENTION-DISNEY

Marvel Previews Trailer To ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ At CinemaCon, The Public Awaits Their Turn

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Wu-Tang Clan in concert
Keisha Nicole Show  |  Keisha Nicole

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Big Wins… and Even Bigger Snubs

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Passport from the United States of America
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

New Passport Changes Could Impact Your 2026 Travel Plans

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close