CLOSE
ayesha curry , Steph Curry
HomeEntertainment News

Couples We Love: Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Basketball Love Stands The Test Of Time

Posted July 31, 2019

Ayesha and Stephen Curry are constantly making headlines their relationship or their respective carers. Despite the public’s reaction to their union or them personally, the couple are happily celebrating their eighth marriage anniversary. Ayesha took to Instagram to send a loving message to her husband, who constantly comes to her defense when she public isn’t so nice to her.

“Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss,’ she wrote in an lengthy and emotional post. “Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key,” she added.

Couples We Love: Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Basketball Love Stands The Test Of Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

2. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

3. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

4. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

5. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

6. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

7. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

8. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

9. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

10. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

11. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

12. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

13. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

14. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

15. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

16. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

17. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

18. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty

19. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry Source:Getty
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close