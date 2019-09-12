CLOSE
ashanti
Ashanti Channels Thee Stallion With Latest Set Of Thirst Traps [Photos]

Posted September 11, 2019

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti in a skimpy anything normally has Thirst Trap Twitter abuzz, but she took it to the next level recently. A revealing outfit, and a particular pose, has the R&B crooner eliciting all types of reactions—some of the “What was she thinking?” variety and some of the horn ball variety.

Here’s what we know, it went down New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in NYC for a show for the Saweetie’s Pretty Little Things collection. Ashanti was one of the performer, as was Lil Kim, and during her set, she essentially busted it wide open.

So wide, and thanks to a thong, it looks like Ashanti may be due for a Brazilian wax or she just may have dark inner thighs. Regardless, little was left to the imagination.

So for documentative purposes, we figured we’d share photos from the event as well as the more profound reactions from the Internets. You’re welcome.

1. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

2. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

3. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

4. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

5. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

6. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

7. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

