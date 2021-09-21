Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson: 10 Hilarious Comedy Moments [Watch]

As if 2021 hasn’t been tough enough already – it’s time to say goodbye to another cast mate from the iconic 90s hood comedy, Friday. On Monday (Sept 20) news broke about the death of Hollywood funnyman Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He was 56 years old.

Born in Compton, California, it seems like Johnson was destined to break into show business, as his father was a Hollywood stuntman. Johnson had numerous roles in the ’90s and early 2000s on the big screen, famously playing neighborhood thief Ezal in the first Friday film as well as Blue in Master P’s big-budget comedy I Got The Hook Up. He also had roles in films such as PantherB.A.P.S.The Player’s ClubHow To Be A Player and more.

While he may no longer be with us in the physical form, his humor lives forever through these hilarious and unforgettable character roles. Check out the gallery below.

1. Girl, What’s Takin’ You So Long? “Martin”

2. Anthony Johnson on Set of Video Shoot with Eazy-E

3. The Best of AJ Johnson in “Friday” as Ezal

4. Ex-Con Catering “House Party III”

5. Def Comedy Jam (Explicit Language)

6. I Do Need To Change “BAPs”

7. Watch Your Tone “Player’s Club”

8. AJ Stand Up

9. Anthony with Bernie Mac & Tommy Lister

10. AJ Johnson “I Got The Hook Up” Comedy Tour

