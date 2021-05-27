amy cooper
Amy Cooper AKA "Central Park Karen" Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit After Losing Her Job

Posted 10 hours ago

Amy Cooper

Amy Cooper, better known as “Central Park Karen,” has been properly villainized for using her white privilege to weaponize police against a Black bird watcher in New York. Cooper recently filed a racial discrimination lawsuit and folks on Twitter are giving her the business.

As spotted on NPR, Cooper, a former employee of investment firm Franklin Templeton, was let go by the company in the wake of the incident in where she called 911 on bird watcher Christian Cooper, no relation. Ms. Cooper filed a federal lawsuit against Franklin Templeton, alleging that the company fired her without properly investigating the exchange and claims that the company discriminated against her due to her race and gender.

The original video of the incident was recorded by Mr. Cooper, which depicts Ms. Cooper calling the police and accusing the man of threatening her although he did no such thing. Mr. Cooper, while acknowledging the dangerous act Ms. Cooper attempted to unfurl, did not turn malicious towards her despite it all.

NPR uncovered details of Cooper’s lawsuit, which she says that her calling the police wasn’t an act of racism but instead the fact, “she was alone in the park and frightened to death after being selected as the next target of Christian Cooper, an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.”

Right.

Cooper is seeking past wages and her bonus, loss of unvested funds, and other forms of payment. She is also seeking payment for emotional distress and payment coverage for her legal team. Franklin Templeton dismissed Cooper’s claims as “baseless” and vows to combat the claims in court.

Folks on Twitter caught wind of Amy Cooper’s lawsuit and the reactions can be viewed below.

Photo: @MelodyCooper/Twitter

Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit After Losing Her Job  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

