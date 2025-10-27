Listen Live
Adrian Peterson’s Fall from Grace Deepens with Second DWI Arrest of 2025

Published on October 27, 2025

Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson at Timberwolves playoff game

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Adrian Peterson, the former Minnesota Vikings All-Pro running back, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Peterson was arrested Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in Sugar Land, Texas. Peterson is a Texas legend, having been born and raised in the state where he starred in high school before going to college at Oklahoma.

Peterson is no stranger to law enforcement, as this is the second time this year Peterson was arrested for a suspected DWI.

According to CNN, Peterson was stopped by police in April after attending an NFL draft event for Vikings fans. He was arrested on a suspected DWI and booked around 5:15 a.m. on a Friday. In June, Peterson was reportedly involved in a fistfight over a poker game. In September, Peterson was ordered to turn over assets to settle a $12 million debt, including a $5.2 million loan taken out in 2016.

In 2014, Peterson was suspended by the NFL for the remainder of that season after he was charged with felony child abuse over claims that he disciplined his 4-year-old son badly with a switch. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault, and the NFL reinstated him the following year.

After a dominant career at Oklahoma, Peterson was taken with the seventh pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Vikings. He immediately became one of the most feared running backs for his bruising running style. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,341 yards, making his first of seven Pro Bowls. He also took home the Rookie of the Year award.

Peterson’s career lasted 15 years, during which he played for everyone, including 10 years with the Vikings, and then time with the “New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks,” Yahoo Sports reports.

Peterson made four All-Pro teams and took home the 2012 NFL MVP award after rushing for 2,097 yards. He last played in the NFL in 2021.

See social media’s reaction to the arrest. 

Adrian Peterson’s Fall from Grace Deepens with Second DWI Arrest of 2025 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

