Rapper and Business mogul, 50 Cent turns 45 years old today! 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shares his birthday with fellow cancer and Philadelphia native, Kevin Hart. If it’s one thing those cancers all have in common, it’s their extreme pettiness! The mogul has taken over Instagram with his tell-it-how-it-is personality. No wonder why he’s gotten into so many beefs over the years. To celebrate the guy everyone loves to hate in Hollywood, here are 10 celebrities that he has had some of the most iconic beefs with over the years. Happy Birthday 50 Cent!

50 Cent’s Top 10 Most Petty Beefs of All Time was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1. Ja Rule- Some Beefs Never Die View this post on Instagram 50 Cent clowns both Ja Rule & Irv Gotti😂😂😂 #50cent #gunit #getthestrap #50centvsjarule #gunitvsmurderinc #queenshiphop #southjamaicaqueens #JaRule A post shared by Marcus L. (@mlit_84) on Jul 19, 2019 at 11:23am PDT Ja Rule and 50 Cent have beefed since 1999. According to 50 Cent’s 2005 memoir, he said that the rivalry began when Ja Rule was robbed at gunpoint in Jamaica, Queens, while shooting a music video and later saw 50 Cent at a club with his robber.

3. Tearria Marie – She Owed Him Money View this post on Instagram Straight to the point! 📌 Glam @sirjoeexclusive @beautybybeyina @nakiazhordaan A post shared by Teairra Mari (@misstmari) on Jun 18, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT Who can forget this beef? This time Tearria Marie started this one since she filed a $30,000 revenge porn lawsuit against Fifty after her nudes were leaked online. 50 Cent later won the lawsuit in court and he’s been demanding she pay him every since.

5. Rotimi- You Guessed it! He owed 50 Money too View this post on Instagram TOMORROW!!! My EP The Beauty of Becoming drops. I can’t wait to share this with y’all 🙏🏾💫 A post shared by Chosen 🙏🏽 (@rotimi) on Dec 12, 2019 at 10:34am PST Is there anyone who doesn’t owe 50 Cent money at this point? 50 Cent called out his Power co-star, Rotimi, over a debt of $300,000. Rotimi claimed that he didn’t owe 50 any money and that he was only being targeted because of his new album’s success.

7. Kanye West- Graduation vs Curtis View this post on Instagram 4️⃣3️⃣🥳 #kanyewest A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyew.est) on Jun 8, 2020 at 9:33am PDT 50’s beef against Kanye seemed to be one he simply couldn’t win. In 2007, the two beefed over who had the best rap album between West’s Graduation and Curtis. West’s Graduation won with a staggering 957,000 units sold, while 50 Cent topped out at 691,000 units.