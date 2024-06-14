In celebration of Gunna’s 31st birthday, we’ve curated a playlist featuring his top 31 tracks that have defined his career and left an indelible mark on the music industry.
From chart-topping hits like “Drip Too Hard” and “Lemonade” to fan favorites such as “Sold Out Dates” and “Oh Okay,” this playlist showcases the Atlanta rapper’s distinctive melodic flow and impactful collaborations.
Gunna’s journey from a rising star to a mainstay in the trap music scene is evident through these tracks, each one reflecting his unique style and artistic evolution.
Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, this collection is a perfect way to celebrate Gunna’s birthday and appreciate his contributions to the genre. So turn up the volume and enjoy the sounds that have made Gunna a household name.
31 Gunna Songs for his 31st Birthday was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Drip Too Hard (with Lil Baby)
2. Hot (feat. Gunna) – Young Thug
3. Lemonade (feat. Gunna, Don Toliver, NAV) – Internet Money
4. Sold Out Dates (feat. Lil Baby)
5. Skybox
6. Wunna
7. Dollaz On My Head (feat. Young Thug)
8. Baby Birkin
9. Oh Okay (feat. Young Thug & Lil Baby)
10. Drip or Drown
11. Three Headed Snake (feat. Young Thug)
12. Top Off
13. Yosemite (feat. Gunna & NAV) – Travis Scott
14. Toast Up
15. Speed It Up
16. Big Shot
17. One Call
18. Who You Foolin
19. Phase
20. Outstanding
21. Argentina
22. Addys (feat. Nechie)
23. Nasty Girl/On Camera
24. King Kong (feat. Young Thug)
25. Cooler Than A Bitch (feat. Roddy Ricch)
26. Met Gala
27. Beatin Down Yo Block
28. Banking On Me
29. Street Sweeper (feat. Future)
30. Cash War
31. Don’t Play Around
