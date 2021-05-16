urban one honors
HomeEntertainment News

2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love

Posted May 16, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

The annual Urban One Honors ceremony highlights the best in Black excellence and this year’s theme celebrates Black women leading the change.

Hosted by Erica Campbell and Roland Martin, this years star-stuffed ceremony honors Nikole Hannah-Jones, politician Stacey Abrams, health advocate Dr. Ala Stanford, alchemist Rosalind Brewer, CEO Kim Ford, reparations ambassador Robin Rue Simmons and a special tribute to the International Sweethearts of Rhythm.

What would an award show be without epic performances. Avery Sunshine and Jazmine Sullivan, gospel powerhouse Le’Andria Johnson and Da Brat hit the stage.

We spoke to Erica ahead of the premiere and got the tea on her red carpet and hosting look.

“I got an original piece from my friend, Al Johnson,” said the gospel powerhouse. “I saw this picture and I sent it to him and he picked the fabric and he made it happen! The outfit looks like a party. I’m super excited about that. And then something nice and sleek.”

Erica wore all Black designers to the show, including a LBD from her friend Keirra Sheard’s collection.

”I love supporting African and African-American designers. Keirra Sheard’s line — Eleven60 — there’s a simple black dress that I was able to wear. I starved myself real good *Laughs* So I look real cute in it. I didn’t want to overdo it cause I wanted it to be more about the show and just really honoring these amazing women.”

Check out the best red carpet looks when you keep scrolling.

2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Source:Getty

Urban One Honors host Erica Campbell came dressed in a black satin dress and a blonde blunt cut bob.

2. Le’Andria Johnson

Le'Andria Johnson Source:Getty

Urban One Honors performer Le’Andria Johnson kept it cute and comfortable on the red carpet in this sweatsuit.

3. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Source:Getty

Erica switched it up for her performance and wore a custom look from Al Johnson that she said “looks like a party.”

4. Roland Martin

Roland Martin Source:Getty

Roland Martin wore a festive kaftan to co-host the show with Erica, who matched his fly. We spoke to Erica leading up to the show, who gave us the scoop on Martin’s fashions. “He gave us African attire. He gave us a Kaftan and it was absolutely amazing.”

5. Da Brat

Da Brat Source:Getty

In signature Da Brat fashion, she sported two colorful afro puffs and a two-piece suit with black lapels. 

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 15 hours ago
05.17.21
Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To…
 16 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 16 hours ago
05.17.21
4 Moments We Loved From The Urban One…
 18 hours ago
05.17.21
CVS Employee Arrested After Cops Found Fraudulent COVID…
 18 hours ago
05.17.21
J. Cole’s Professional Basketball Debut Is In The…
 20 hours ago
05.17.21
15 items
Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen…
 20 hours ago
05.17.21
5 items
2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love
 1 day ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne…
 2 days ago
05.16.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 2 days ago
05.16.21
Lil Reese In Concert
Rapper Lil Reese, 2 Others Shot In Chicago
 3 days ago
05.15.21
10 items
Social Media Wants Fat Joe To “Lean Back…
 3 days ago
05.16.21
Watch Toccara Host TSR’s New Plus-Size Model Competition…
 4 days ago
05.14.21
Tanisha Thomas Dishes On Her Weight Loss Journey:…
 4 days ago
05.14.21
5 items
5 Black Women Who Made History This Year
 4 days ago
05.14.21
‘The Game’ Is Once Again Getting A Reboot…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
Photos
Close