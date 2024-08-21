Listen Live
Close
Local

20 Great Military and First Responders Discounts Available in Houston

Published on August 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RODEO DAY

Source: U.S. Army soldiers, from left, Spc. James Couillard, Pfc. Donate Rising, Sgt. Asher Atkinson and Sgt. Javier Garcia ride on the Titan during Military Appreciation Day during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Members of the military, active duty and retirees, and first responders have access to some great deals as many local Houston business want to show their appreciation for those who served and continue to serve us. The discounts range from entertainment attractions, restaurants, apparel brands, service providers and other stores.
Here’s 20 great military discounts available in Houston:

1. Houston Museum of Natural Science

Houston Museum of Natural Science
Source: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Military members with ID can get in for $16 for all permanent exhibits.

2. Houston Zoo

Houston Zoo
Source: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

U.S. veterans and active military can receive 50% off general admission tickets for up to five guests all year long (2 adults and 3 children). A reservation is required for the discount.

3. Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Museum of Fine Arts Houston
Source: Chen Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Free general admission to active members of the U.S. military and reserves with valid ID, as well as to military families with dependent cards. 

4. San Jacinto Monument and Museum

San Jacinto Monument and Museum
Source: Getty Images

Free admission for active duty military and veterans from May 18 through September 2, 2024. $10 entry outside of that range. 

5. Houston Holocaust Museum

Houston Holocaust Museum
Source: Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Active duty military and family members get in free from May 18 through September 2, 2024.

6. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast

Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast
Source: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The Howlin’ Heroes Offer of up to 25% off applies to military (active, retired and veteran), fire fighters, emergency medical service personnel, doctors, nurses, 911 dispatchers, police and correctional officers.

7. Houston Astros

Houston Astros
Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Astros honor veterans and active-duty military members at every home game with Operation Military Appreciation presented by Oxy. Each honoree receives complimentary tickets behind home plate. Members of the military and first responders can purchase discounted tickets to select 2024 home games. This offer is only valid while supplies last, with online purchases only. 

8. Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe
Source: Bob Levey/WireImage

Hard Rock Cafe offers a 15% military discount.

9. Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops
Source: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Active military, reserves and National Guard can receive 10% off on almost everything in store and 5% off on firearms and ammo.

10. Lowe's

Lowe's
Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Lowe’s offers a 10% military discount on eligible full-priced items to all active and former military members.  The discount also extends to their respective spouses.

11. Lululemon

Lululemon
Source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Lululemon offers 15% off to military members and first responders.

12. Nike.com

Nike.com
Source: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Military personnel and their dependents can get 10% off when shopping online at Nike.com. 

13. Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes
Source: Getty Images

Shop in-store with a valid military ID and get a 10% military discount every Tuesday and 20% off on select military holidays.

14. Sherwin Williams

Sherwin Williams
Source: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

15% discount on paints, stains and painting supplies to men and women who are currently serving, reservists or have served in the military. This discount is also extended to the spouses.

15. Under Armour

Under Armour
Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

20% off all purchases for all active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses, military family, first responders, and healthcare professionals.

16. UNTUCKit

UNTUCKit
Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

20% off apparel and accessories to active military and veterans.

17. T-Mobile

T-Mobile
Source: Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Active duty military and veterans get 40% off family lines with their Go5G unlimited plan with 5G access included. 40% off additional price for lines two to six with AutoPay discount using eligible payment method.

18. Jo-Ann Fabrics

Jo-Ann Fabrics
Source: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

15% discount every day on every purchase for active military and veterans.

19. Michaels

Michaels
Source: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Those with a valid military ID can receive 15% off their entire purchase, including items on sale.

20. Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle
Source: Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

10% Military Discount for the active and retired military every day on every purchase.

20 Great Military and First Responders Discounts Available in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close