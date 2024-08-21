20 Great Military and First Responders Discounts Available in Houston

Members of the military, active duty and retirees, and first responders have access to some great deals as many local Houston business want to show their appreciation for those who served and continue to serve us. The discounts range from entertainment attractions, restaurants, apparel brands, service providers and other stores.Here’s 20 great military discounts available in Houston:

1. Houston Museum of Natural Science Source: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images Military members with ID can get in for $16 for all permanent exhibits.

2. Houston Zoo Source: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images U.S. veterans and active military can receive 50% off general admission tickets for up to five guests all year long (2 adults and 3 children). A reservation is required for the discount.

3. Museum of Fine Arts Houston Source: Chen Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images Free general admission to active members of the U.S. military and reserves with valid ID, as well as to military families with dependent cards.

4. San Jacinto Monument and Museum Source: Getty Images Free admission for active duty military and veterans from May 18 through September 2, 2024. $10 entry outside of that range.

5. Houston Holocaust Museum Source: Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images Active duty military and family members get in free from May 18 through September 2, 2024.

6. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Source: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images The Howlin' Heroes Offer of up to 25% off applies to military (active, retired and veteran), fire fighters, emergency medical service personnel, doctors, nurses, 911 dispatchers, police and correctional officers.

7. Houston Astros Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Houston Astros honor veterans and active-duty military members at every home game with Operation Military Appreciation presented by Oxy. Each honoree receives complimentary tickets behind home plate. Members of the military and first responders can purchase discounted tickets to select 2024 home games. This offer is only valid while supplies last, with online purchases only.

8. Hard Rock Cafe Source: Bob Levey/WireImage Hard Rock Cafe offers a 15% military discount.

9. Bass Pro Shops Source: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Active military, reserves and National Guard can receive 10% off on almost everything in store and 5% off on firearms and ammo.

10. Lowe's Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Lowe’s offers a 10% military discount on eligible full-priced items to all active and former military members. The discount also extends to their respective spouses.

11. Lululemon Source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Lululemon offers 15% off to military members and first responders.

12. Nike.com Source: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Military personnel and their dependents can get 10% off when shopping online at Nike.com.

13. Rack Room Shoes Source: Getty Images Shop in-store with a valid military ID and get a 10% military discount every Tuesday and 20% off on select military holidays.

14. Sherwin Williams Source: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images 15% discount on paints, stains and painting supplies to men and women who are currently serving, reservists or have served in the military. This discount is also extended to the spouses.

15. Under Armour Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 20% off all purchases for all active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses, military family, first responders, and healthcare professionals.

16. UNTUCKit Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 20% off apparel and accessories to active military and veterans.

17. T-Mobile Source: Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Active duty military and veterans get 40% off family lines with their Go5G unlimited plan with 5G access included. 40% off additional price for lines two to six with AutoPay discount using eligible payment method.

18. Jo-Ann Fabrics Source: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images 15% discount every day on every purchase for active military and veterans.

19. Michaels Source: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Those with a valid military ID can receive 15% off their entire purchase, including items on sale.