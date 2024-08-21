20 Great Military and First Responders Discounts Available in Houston
1. Houston Museum of Natural Science
Military members with ID can get in for $16 for all permanent exhibits.
2. Houston Zoo
U.S. veterans and active military can receive 50% off general admission tickets for up to five guests all year long (2 adults and 3 children). A reservation is required for the discount.
3. Museum of Fine Arts Houston
Free general admission to active members of the U.S. military and reserves with valid ID, as well as to military families with dependent cards.
4. San Jacinto Monument and Museum
Free admission for active duty military and veterans from May 18 through September 2, 2024. $10 entry outside of that range.
5. Houston Holocaust Museum
Active duty military and family members get in free from May 18 through September 2, 2024.
6. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast
The Howlin’ Heroes Offer of up to 25% off applies to military (active, retired and veteran), fire fighters, emergency medical service personnel, doctors, nurses, 911 dispatchers, police and correctional officers.
7. Houston Astros
The Houston Astros honor veterans and active-duty military members at every home game with Operation Military Appreciation presented by Oxy. Each honoree receives complimentary tickets behind home plate. Members of the military and first responders can purchase discounted tickets to select 2024 home games. This offer is only valid while supplies last, with online purchases only.
8. Hard Rock Cafe
Hard Rock Cafe offers a 15% military discount.
9. Bass Pro Shops
Active military, reserves and National Guard can receive 10% off on almost everything in store and 5% off on firearms and ammo.
10. Lowe's
Lowe’s offers a 10% military discount on eligible full-priced items to all active and former military members. The discount also extends to their respective spouses.
11. Lululemon
Lululemon offers 15% off to military members and first responders.
12. Nike.com
Military personnel and their dependents can get 10% off when shopping online at Nike.com.
13. Rack Room Shoes
Shop in-store with a valid military ID and get a 10% military discount every Tuesday and 20% off on select military holidays.
14. Sherwin Williams
15% discount on paints, stains and painting supplies to men and women who are currently serving, reservists or have served in the military. This discount is also extended to the spouses.
15. Under Armour
20% off all purchases for all active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses, military family, first responders, and healthcare professionals.
16. UNTUCKit
20% off apparel and accessories to active military and veterans.
17. T-Mobile
Active duty military and veterans get 40% off family lines with their Go5G unlimited plan with 5G access included. 40% off additional price for lines two to six with AutoPay discount using eligible payment method.
18. Jo-Ann Fabrics
15% discount every day on every purchase for active military and veterans.
19. Michaels
Those with a valid military ID can receive 15% off their entire purchase, including items on sale.
20. Yankee Candle
10% Military Discount for the active and retired military every day on every purchase.
