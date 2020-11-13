CLOSE
2 Chainz , so help me god
HomeEntertainment News

2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God’ Album

Posted 8 hours ago

2Chainz Host Quarantine Thick Brunch

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


When he decides to call it a career, 2 Chainz can look back on his career with pride, especially since his second act has been quite lucrative. While Tity Boi has other pursuits outside of music that has raised his profile, his latest studio album So Help Me God positions itself as a reminder the Atlanta rapper still has something to say.

So Help Me God is the seventh studio full-length project from 2 Chainz, featuring a number of familiar collaborators who have cemented legacies, along with artists of the current generation.

Across 15 tracks, 2 Chainz is an anchoring and inviting presence; his Southern-accented delivery and propensity to stunt on nearly every line also remains consistent. Features such as Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more help round out the project.

So Help Me God is the second project from 2 Chainz, who dropped No Face No Case earlier in the year with The Real University.

Twitter has been talking up the album since it dropped Friday morning (Nov. 13) and have been chiming in since. We’ve got those reactions below.

Find So Help Me God at your preferred DSPs here.

Photo: Getty

2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God’ Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
15 items
2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God’…
 8 hours ago
11.13.20
Quando Rondo Says King Von Shooting Was “Self-Defense”
 10 hours ago
11.13.20
Pharrell Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line…
 10 hours ago
11.13.20
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For…
 11 hours ago
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Omarion’s 5 Keys To A Youthful, Healthy &…
 1 day ago
11.13.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album ‘Good News’…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Nick Cannon Is Reportedly In Talks With MTV…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Jay-Z “Fan” Bypassed Airport Security To Hop On…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Danai Gurira Will Play Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Cardi B Quickly Apologizes After She Was Accused…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Denzel Washington OK And Safe After Fire Crews…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
UPS Modifies Their Company Policy To Allow Employees…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
“Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s To Return In…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Photos
Close