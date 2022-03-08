11 Black Supermodels Who Changed The Fashion Game

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Growing up I didn’t really see many Black women supermodels in fashion magazines. And trust me, I looked.

I would sit for hours at Barnes & Noble‘s searching. After picking out my next hairstyle in the Black Sophisticate’s and/or Hype Hair magazines, I would turn to fashion flipping through the glossy pages of Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire scouring the style sections and couture campaigns.

I studied them because they were my gateway to labels and international fashion houses. Magazines were my masterclass.

No one in my immediate family wore labels like Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, or Gucci. But these publications talked about them like household names and taught me their differences, signature looks, and historical context.

What these magazines didn’t do, however, was show me how I as a Black woman fit into this fashion story. The lack of Black models was painfully evident and often confused me. Frankly, it still does.

While the industry has been making strides toward more diversity and inclusion, I often think about this. Most recently was during the Sergio Hudson runway show during this month’s New York Fashion Week.

Like many others, I was surprised and excited to see supermodel icons Beverly Johnson and Veronica Webb. Not simply because of their fierce walks, inherent command of the runway, and regal presence – yasssss – but because they reminded me of how few and far between Black supermodels still are in the industry.

It’s been 25 years since I fell in love with fashion, and I still don’t always see models that reflect me or my culture. That needs to change. As the nation celebrates Black History Month there is no better opportunity to call this out.

We should also take the time to highlight those supermodels who are our pioneers – walking the runways that so many prejudiced naysayers told them they didn’t belong on, breaking barriers with each long-legged step.

Below is a list of our “super” supermodels who have shaken up the industry and shifted status quo. We applaud them for not only being an inspiration to every little girl who reads fashion magazines but to all generations of fashion lovers, watchers, and creators alike who continue to thank them and cheer them on.

Honorable mentions to this list are the Black supermodels who continue shatter glass ceilings. We cannot have a conversation about modeling in the industry without the current fierce: Jourdan Dunn, Philomena Kwao, Joan Smalls, Liris Crosse, Leomie Anderson, Chanel Iman, Jodi Turner-Smith, Aweng Ade-Chuol, Cynthia Bailey, Duckie Thot, Adut Akech, Maria Borges, and Precious Lee.

