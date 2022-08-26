10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet

Keke Palmer has been in the spotlight since a young child, making fans laugh and cry in shows like Nickelodeon’s True Jackson VP and 2006’s Akeelah and The Bee.
Palmer’s passion for creative arts blossomed in the church, where the young star primed her singing chops in a choir at the tender age of 5. But onscreen stardom found the multihyphenate years later when she landed a part in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business, forcing her family to uproot to LA, where her acting dreams would flourish.
During Keke’s British Vogue cover story in July, the star’s mother, Sharon Palmer, recalled memories of her daughter’s early beginnings in Hollywood. Mrs. Palmer traveled “four days in a minivan” to LA, with all of the family in tow, to support Keke when she got her first big break in Barbershop 2.
“I had two-year-old twins,” the supportive mother shared. “Loreal (Keke’s older sister) was 15 and Keke was 10. We put a potty chair in the car and potty-trained the twins all the way here.”
Palmer also shared sweet memories of her early acting days, noting how she “felt like Dorothy [in The Wizard of Oz]” when her dreams came to fruition.
“I felt like me and my family were following the yellow brick road. Everything that I was dreaming was actually happening,” the BET award nominee shared. “You know, as a child, everything is like a fairy tale to you; everything is so magical. I remember riding in the car, and when we got there, it was everything I wanted. We were all together as a family. I was doing something that I loved. My parents were supporting me. They believed in me.”
Since then, the star has exploded across TV, film, music, and animation. She’s lent her diverse acting talents to movies like Jordan Peele’s blockbuster horror Nope and cartoon series like the Netflix comedy Human Resources. She’s made history in between, too! In 2014, Palmer became the youngest talk show host in television history to land her own BET show called Just Keke. That same year, Palmer broke barriers as the first Black actress to play Cinderella on Broadway.
It takes a lot of hard work, determination, and grit to balance it all as Keke Palmer does, and she makes the work look effortless and stylish, too! In honor of the star’s 29th birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her most jaw-dropping looks from the red carpet.
1. Keke Palmer Stuns At The Italian Premiere Of “Nope”Source:Getty
Palmer ate up the red carpet at the Italian premiere of “Nope” wearing a neon green Prada gown that featured a stunning train. The star jazzed up the gorgeous piece with arm-length gloves and long box braids.
2. The Actress Shines At The “Lightyear” World PremiereSource:Getty
Palmer showed up and showed out at the world premiere of “Lightyear” wearing a 16Arlington wedding dress for the big occasion. According to her Instagram, the star said she was forced to lay down in the car during her ride to the event to avoid getting the gleaming white gown dirty.
“All I gotta say is… never doubt my commitment to the look. 2nd pic = ya girl laying down in the car so I could bring y’all this dress looking CRISP, she told fans.
The stunning gown featured feathered trimming and a structured top and skirt. Keke served up a few smoldering looks along the red carpet as she shined in the ensemble. The actress completed the look with beautiful silver kitten heels, a diamond bracelet and a head-turning updo.
3. Gleaming In Green At The UK Premiere of “Nope”Source:Getty
Palmer left no crumbs on the red carpet at the UK premiere of her blockbuster film “Nope.” The Emmy-award nominee dazzled in a lacy emerald green gown by Maison Valentino. The feathered trim gave Palmer a fairytale allure as she posed for the camera wearing Jimmy Choo heels and accessories by Graziela Gems along with the ensemble.
4. Palmer Dazzles On Watch What Happens Live With Andy CohenSource:Getty
Last month, Keke Palmer stopped by Andy Cohen wearing a shiny forest green sequins romper. The glistening piece showed off her midriff and toned legs as she chatted to Cohen about her big career moves and entertainment. Palmer lives for a mean green look, we see!
5. “Nope” Premiere in BerlinSource:Getty
The looks just kept on giving for the “Nope” world premiere tour. Palmer shut down the red carpet at the Berlin event for the film wearing this scorching asymmetrical gown that showed off her gorgeous legs. The one-shoulder gown also featured metallic trimming along the edges.
6. Palmer Gives Looks For Lightyears In LASource:Getty
During the “Lightyear” premiere in Hollywood, Palmer shined wearing a rainbow-colored sheer long-sleeve shirt along with a blue sequins skirt. The star topped the look off with yellow heels and a hint of yellow eyeliner around her lids. Palmer rocked her natural curly crown with the look.
7. Pretty In Neon GreenSource:Getty
Palmer was spotted during her “Nope” press run in NYC wearing another neon green ensemble by Prada. The star wore a pair of hemmed high-waisted neon green pants and a cropped tank top. Palmer glammed up the fun outfit with a big neon green trench coat from the designer.
8. Styling On FallonSource:Getty
Sheer was the name of the game for the actress’ interview on Fallon in July. Showing off her body and petite frame, Palmer attended the show wearing a see-through skirt and a black and white bodysuit.
9. That Marc Jacobs MomentSource:Getty
Palmer’s grungy Y2K-inspired gown from Marc Jacobs sizzled on the red carpet at another world premiere for “Nope.” The unique look elongated Palmer’s chiseled abs as she stopped to take pictures for photographers. The star paired the stellar piece with long arm-length gloves and a super cool pocket chain. It was giving Goth meets high fashion couture!
10. That Halter TopSource:Getty
In June, Keke Palmer was spotted standing outside of ABC Studios wearing a long flowing yellow halter top that trailed as she stopped to interact with fans. The beautiful fabric complimented her rich brown melanin skin.