10 Of America’s Most Googled Christmas Movies In 2024 [List]

1. 'Elf' Starring Will Ferrell, Elf from 2003 is America’s most Googled Christmas movie, with 275,589 monthly searches on average.

2. 'It's A Wonderful Life' Dating back to 1946, It’s a Wonderful Life is in second place, with 213,701 Google searches on average per month across the U.S.

3. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation from 1989 ranks third, with 182,374 monthly searches on average.

4. 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' The Nightmare Before Christmas from 1993 places fourth, with 142,456 searches per month on average.

5. 'Bad Santa' From the same year, Bad Santa is in fifth place, with an average of 133,278 Google searches across the states every month.

6. 'Four Christmases' Four Christmases from 2008 is the sixth most Googled Christmas movie, with 107,346 searches on average each month.

7. 'Jingle All the Way' In seventh place is the 1996 movie Jingle All the Way, with 103,445 searches per month on average.

8. 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Next in eighth is the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with 97,229 monthly Google searches on average.

9. 'Grumpy Old Men' Grumpy Old Men ranks ninth, with the 1993 movie averaging 91,474 searches every month.