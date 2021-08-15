Nipsey Hussle
The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

Posted August 15, 2021

Ermias Joseph Asghedom, best known to rap fans as Nipsey Hussle, was born on this day (August 15) in 1985.

Though his life was tragically cut short in March 2019, the West Coast artist’s impact on the culture still stands strong. In addition to making a name for himself in the game through the tumultuous route of an independent artist, Neighborhood Nip encouraged listeners to seek liberation through economic freedom and knowledge of self, while driving home the message that life truly is a journey – and through all the ups and downs – The Marathon Continues.

Earlier this year, Big Sean released the visuals for “Deep Reverence,” a track that not only featured the fallen rapper, but highlighted the fact that Nipsey’s spirit is still very much present throughout the California streets he once called home.

For an artist who hadn’t yet reached the commercial heights he was determined to touch, the outpouring of continued admiration from his music peers says a lot about the respect he’d gained during his short time on Earth.

Though no longer here in the physical form, the wisdom continues. Check out some memorable jewels from Nipsey Hussle, a Hip-Hop legend who believed we all have something special to offer the world.

1. How To Gain True Financial Wealth

2. We All Have Something To Offer The World

3. You Don’t Have To Have All The Answers

4. Push Yourself To The Next Level

5. Overnight Success Is A Myth: Keep Working

6. Sometimes You Have to Take A Step Back To Move Forward

7. On Redirecting His Life

8. Nipsey’s Advice From 50 Cent

9. Nipsey’s Thoughts On Escaping The Hood Mentality

10. Show Up Every Day

