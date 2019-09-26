Back To Events

Windsor Village Church Family ~ FREE CONCERT SUNDAY!

Windsor Village Church
  • Date/time: January 1st, 12:00am
  • Venue: KBC ~ Windsor Village UMC

Hey Houston! You’re invited to join the Windsor Village Church Family this Sunday, September 29th, at 7 PM at The KBC! We’re hosting a free, yes you heard it right, free worship experience featuring 3-time GRAMMY, Stellar and Dove Award winning, singer-songwriter, Jonathan McReynolds along with Windsor’s very own Krystal Broussard!!!

It all goes down Sunday, September 29th at 7 PM at Windsor Village – 6011 West Orem Drive in Houston, Texas! We hope to see you there!

Windsor Village Church

Source: Windsor Village Church Imaging / Windsor Village United Methodist Church

