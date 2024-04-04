CLOSE
Rapper G. Dep, best known for early 2000’s hits “Let’s Get It” and “Special Delivery,” has been released from prison after serving 13 years.
The former Bad Boy artist was granted clemency for a cold case killing that took place in 1993. The shooting death went unsolved until Dep, real name Travell Coleman, walked into a New York police precinct in 2010 and confessed to the murder in an effort to clear his conscience. In late 2023, Coleman was one of 16 individuals granted clemency by New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul.
Check out a clip of his release below.
More from 97.9 The Box
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
-
Diddy's LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years
-
Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!