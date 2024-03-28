Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Jail and Prison Ministry Resource Fair

- Date/time: Apr 20
- Venue: Wheeler Ave Baptist Church
- Address: 3826 Wheeler Ave, Houston, Texas, 77004
- Web: http://wheelerbc.org
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Jail and Prison Ministry will serve this community with the 3rd annual Resource Fair for formerly incarcerated men and women.
The fair is FREE and open to the public. CLICK TO REGISTER
This year’s theme is “We Can Do This”
This free resource fair will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 9 AM to 1 PM in the church gymnasium. Free resources include expungement, medical testing, job placement, housing services, ID services, counseling, clothing, and free food.
