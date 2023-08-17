Listen Live
The World Series Comedy Show with Blame the Comic, Rich Williams, Keisha Hunt, Andy Huggins, Enrique Chacon

World Series Comedy Show

Save the date!

Join us Wednesday, August 23rd for an incredible comedy show out on the Beer Garden Baseball Field featuring:

Rich Williams | as seen on the Emmy award-winning TV Talk Show “The Real”

Andy Huggins | as seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”

Blame The Comic | from BET’s “Coming to the Stage”

Keisha Hunt | from Bounce TV’s “Who’s Got Jokes”

Hosted by Enrique Chacón | as seen on the “Kill Tony” Podcast

