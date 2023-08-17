The World Series Comedy Show with Blame the Comic, Rich Williams, Keisha Hunt, Andy Huggins, Enrique Chacon

- Date/time: Aug 23
- Venue: Home Run Dugout
- Address: 1220 Grand West Boulevard Katy, Katy, Texas, 77449
- Web: https://www.homerundugout.com/upcoming-events
Save the date!
Join us Wednesday, August 23rd for an incredible comedy show out on the Beer Garden Baseball Field featuring:
Rich Williams | as seen on the Emmy award-winning TV Talk Show “The Real”
Andy Huggins | as seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”
Blame The Comic | from BET’s “Coming to the Stage”
Keisha Hunt | from Bounce TV’s “Who’s Got Jokes”
Hosted by Enrique Chacón | as seen on the “Kill Tony” Podcast
