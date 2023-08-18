THAT MEXICAN OT Live Sept. 3 at the HUSTLE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL 

Calling all artists, music fans and festival lovers! On Sunday, September 3, 2023 The Hustle Town Music Festival is taking place at The Concert Pub North! Headlined by rising Texas star THAT MEXICAN OT, the event kicks off at 2pm, with daytime events for all ages.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS – VIP And General Admission Tickets Available

Later in the evening, the festival celebrates the culture with live performances, food, drinks and so much more. The evening portion of the festival is an adults-only experience, with a classic music showcase competition in which the winner will get the opportunity to open for THAT MEXICAN OT at an upcoming show.

It’s all going down the first Sunday in September. The Hustle Town Music Festival is the premier fall festival that you don’t wanna miss.

Festival Events Include:

* That Mexican OT Live in Concert

* STRAIGHT OUTTA TEXAS 20

* ESG’s Sailin Da South Custom Car Show

* Exotic Pop Kids Talent Showcase (4pm)

* Point Blank’s Patio Party (10pm)

* Juan Gotti’s Tattoo Convention

* Pop Exotico Kick Off PreShow

* Miss Megann’s ENCORE: After Party Concert

* Jessica Jeanz’s Hustle Town House Party

* ESG ‘s Comedy Kick Back

* Hustle Town Certified Live Taping

* And More to be announced!

Powered by: The Grow Room Dispensary, Palelante Inc., Exotic Pop, Audible Studios, CH Customs, Diamond Kuts BarberShop, Gordo Niños, The Diamond Club & Hustle Town Digital.

Interested in becoming a vendor, performing or want more info on the festival? Call 346-233-9427.