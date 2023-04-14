Texas Black Expo Presents BOOM: Building Our Own Marketplace with Magic Johnson

Texas Black Expo’s 20th anniversary Summer Celebration is on its way to becoming a one-of-a-kind celebration of grand proportions! We’re calling in business magnates, celebrities, influencers and community leaders to help us bring engaging information, empowerment, and entertainment to audiences attending our signature event celebrating 20 years of serving Black Texas communities.

The first heavy hitter that has been confirmed as a part of the 20th Summer Celebration lineup is Earvin “Magic” Johnson, founder and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises. Although he has been hailed as one of the greatest players in NBA history, holds five NBA championship rings, and has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, in recent decades, Johnson has gained fame as an astute businessman.

Just before retiring from the NBA in 1996, Johnson founded and became CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises in 1995. The mission of Magic Johnson Enterprises is to serve as a catalyst for fostering community and economic empowerment by providing access to high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of multicultural communities.

Through this investment company, Johnson established Magic Johnson Theatres in four cities, 31 Burger King restaurants, 13 24-hour Fitness/Magic Johnson Sport health clubs, and invested ownership in myriad other businesses like the Los Angeles Lakers, 105 Starbucks franchises, and various other movie theatres and restaurants around the U.S.

Most notably, Johnson has been celebrated for locating many of his investments in underserved urban communities. In 2001, Johnson formed the Canyon-Johnson Urban Fund, an alliance with Canyon Capital to finance real estate developments in 13 states and Washington, D.C.