St. Jude Walk/Run Saturday Sept. 24

  • Date/time: September 24th
  • Venue: Houston Sports Park
  • Address: 12131 Kirby Dr, 77045, Houston, Texas
  • Web: More Info
The St. Jude Walk/Run is an inspiring, family-friendly event that unites people across the nation behind the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

Participate Your Way:

  1. Start a team, join an already existing team or participate as an individual. Next, decide if you’d like to join us in-person or virtually.
  2. Download the St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app — available in the Apple Store or Google Play.
  3. Collect donations online and spread the word about your fundraising while earning cool St. Jude gear.

Schedule for Day:

7:30AM – Registration and Activities Open

8:45AM – Opening Ceremony

9:00AM – Walk/Run Begins

