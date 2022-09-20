St. Jude Walk/Run Saturday Sept. 24

The St. Jude Walk/Run is an inspiring, family-friendly event that unites people across the nation behind the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

Participate Your Way:

Start a team, join an already existing team or participate as an individual. Next, decide if you’d like to join us in-person or virtually. Download the St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app — available in the Apple Store or Google Play. Collect donations online and spread the word about your fundraising while earning cool St. Jude gear.

Schedule for Day:

7:30AM – Registration and Activities Open

8:45AM – Opening Ceremony

9:00AM – Walk/Run Begins