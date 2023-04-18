Back To Events

Sisters Network Inc ‘Stop The Silence’ Breast Cancer Walk April 29

  • Date/time: April 29th, 9:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: University of Houston
  • Address: 440 University Blvd, Houston, Texas, 77004
Launched in April 2010, the Stop the Silence Walk is the first and only national Black Breast Cancer walk/run.

Each year more than 7,000 participants from around the country travel to Houston, Texas to help honor and celebrate black women courageously fighting breast cancer. Funds raised by participants support Sisters Network® Inc. Breast Cancer Assistance Program.

