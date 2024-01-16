Listen Live
R&B Kickback Concert feat Faith Evans, Ginuwine, NEXT, Bobby V and More

R&B Kickback Concert
  • Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
  • Venue: Arena Theatre
  • Address: 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas
  • Web: http://ticketmaster.com
Friday, May 10th at The Arena Theatre! Lineup also includes Pleasure P, Jon B and 702! Get tickets now at tickemaster.com before they’re gone.

