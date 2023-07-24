PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30

- Date/time: September 30th
- Venue: Fair Park
- Phone: (214) 670-8400
- Address: 3750 The Midway, Dallas, Texas, 75215
- Web: More Info
Don’t miss the football action, fun and thrills! Saturday, September 30th The State Fair Classic Returns. Presented by Chevrolet, one ticket gets you into SEVEN events. Click here for tickets.
- Pre-game concert with CeeLo Green
- Football Game with Grambling State University vs Prairie View A&M University
- Halftime show
- Post-game Concert Chrisette Michelle
- The State Fair (decadent new foods, rides & games, BIG TEX, and the corny dog and more…)
- Texas Auto Show
- Grammy Award Winner Pamela Dawson and Desoto H.S. singing the National Anthem
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched 'Amber Alert' and Film 'Taken' Prior To Disappearance
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son Shot and Killed at Age 25
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Carlee Russell's Attorney: 'There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby'
-
Exclusive: Houston's Own KENTHEMAN Announces Deal with Roc Nation!
-
Houston Rockets Legend Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Meet and Greet
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks